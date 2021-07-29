Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

