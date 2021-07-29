Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Up 3.2%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 123,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,689,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

