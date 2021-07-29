CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.610-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

