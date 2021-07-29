CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $7.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $30.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,763,000 after acquiring an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

