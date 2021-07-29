CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

CNO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.