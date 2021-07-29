Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,746.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,746 ($35.88) and last traded at GBX 2,743 ($35.84), with a volume of 114353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,713 ($35.45).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,741.67 ($35.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The company has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,626.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, with a total value of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 461 shares of company stock worth $1,204,127.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

