Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,500 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 73,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 over the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

