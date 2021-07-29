Coe Capital Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $18,860,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.45. 406,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,383,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

