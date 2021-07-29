Coe Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,796,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.