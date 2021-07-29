Coe Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after buying an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 151,523 shares of company stock worth $2,366,100. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

