Coe Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Brunswick accounts for 1.8% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NYSE BC traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $101.24. 9,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

