Coe Capital Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 2.8% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,975. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

