Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.65. 8,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -505.94 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

