Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,735.56. 19,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,538.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

