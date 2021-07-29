Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000.

SCHA stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

