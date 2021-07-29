Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 544 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.40. 179,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.