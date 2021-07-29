Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. Colfax updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.550 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of CFX traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $46.53. 3,691,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,747. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

