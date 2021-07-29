Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Target stock opened at $257.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $121.82 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04. The company has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

