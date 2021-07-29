Colony Group LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.21 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

