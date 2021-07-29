Colony Group LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94.

