Columbia Asset Management Acquires 635 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 57.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,505. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

