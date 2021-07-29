Columbia Asset Management Has $426,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,457. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.04. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $287.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

