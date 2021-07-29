Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.48

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 248693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

The stock has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

