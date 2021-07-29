Comerica Incorporated (CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on October 1st

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend by 149.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

CMA stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

