Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.36 ($6.30) on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

