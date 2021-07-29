Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.44 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

CRZBY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 41,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

