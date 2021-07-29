Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

