Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

CYH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 2,662,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,527. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

