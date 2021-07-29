Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

