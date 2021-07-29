Comparing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ambarella and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% Tower Semiconductor 7.13% 6.65% 4.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 15.65 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -56.93 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.25 $82.30 million $0.78 34.15

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $117.36, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 43.27%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Ambarella.

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

