Comparing Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.6% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$37.62 million N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.64 -$35.45 million $0.03 858.33

Logan Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -18.42% -17.05% Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats Safeguard Scientifics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

