Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.06

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 1,544.50 ($20.18), with a volume of 2333689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,498.50 ($19.58).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,426.25 ($18.63).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,752.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

