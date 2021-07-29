Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Compugen stock remained flat at $$6.88 during trading on Thursday. 984,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $470.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

