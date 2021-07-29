Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.43.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.