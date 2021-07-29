Cormark Analysts Give Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) a C$15.71 Price Target

Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.81.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.38.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

