Cormark Comments on Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

SJR stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 30,573 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after buying an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

