Cormark Reiterates “C$25.45” Price Target for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.72.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$24.99 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

