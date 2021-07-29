Cormark Weighs in on TFI International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

TFII opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.