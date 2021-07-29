Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

CMRE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 704,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,007. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

