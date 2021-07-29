Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce $162.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.14. The stock had a trading volume of 490,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $210.71 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

