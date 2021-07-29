COVA Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $733,667.53 and $24,891.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00758210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

