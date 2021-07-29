Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota Sells 1,433 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Lasota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of Cowen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20.

Shares of COWN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 468,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

