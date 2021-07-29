Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of COWN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,788. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Analysts expect that Cowen will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

