Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%.

COWN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 468,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

