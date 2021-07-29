Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading Up 4.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $96.01 and last traded at $95.65. Approximately 1,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Crane by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Crane by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Crane by 125.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Crane by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Crane by 61.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after buying an additional 200,185 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

