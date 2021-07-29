Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,347 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.