Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,703 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

