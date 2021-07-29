Credit Suisse AG Takes $68,000 Position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

