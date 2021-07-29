Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$1.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

Shares of TSE:CR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.16. 287,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.98 million and a P/E ratio of -33.38. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.3783478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

