Critical Analysis: Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) versus Square (NYSE:SQ)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Micro Focus International and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 4 2 0 2.33 Square 3 10 24 0 2.57

Square has a consensus price target of $252.58, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Square’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Square is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Square 2.72% 9.32% 2.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micro Focus International and Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.62 -$2.97 billion $1.54 3.62 Square $9.50 billion 12.40 $213.10 million $0.02 12,930.50

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International. Micro Focus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square beats Micro Focus International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance. Micro Focus International plc has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft Corporation to reduce government clients' infrastructure costs by bridging existing and emerging technologies to transform and modernize. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

